Move of the Week: Boat to Canoe With Dumbbells

Try this exercise to get strong, sculpted lower abs.

News &amp; Views
October 27, 2014

To get strong, sculpted lower abs, try this move from Health‘s Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee. It combines the

Here's how to do it: First, the weights shown are optional. If you choose to use them, hold one dumbbell vertically between your feet and clasp another horizontally with both hands. Start in boat pose: Sit on a mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Inhale and engage your abs as you lift your legs up—your calves should be parallel to the mat with knees still bent. Hinge your torso back so it's about halfway between the floor and upright; balance on your sit bones.

Then lean back and stretch your legs out into Canoe. Scoop in your abs to lift back up to the starting position. Do 15 reps. Try to repeat for a total of 2 to 3 sets.

Try this move: Boat to Canoe With Dumbbells

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up