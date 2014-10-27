Move of the Week: Boat to Canoe With Dumbbells

To get strong, sculpted lower abs, try this move from Health‘s Contributing Yoga and Wellness Editor Kristin McGee. It combines the

Here's how to do it: First, the weights shown are optional. If you choose to use them, hold one dumbbell vertically between your feet and clasp another horizontally with both hands. Start in boat pose: Sit on a mat with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Inhale and engage your abs as you lift your legs up—your calves should be parallel to the mat with knees still bent. Hinge your torso back so it's about halfway between the floor and upright; balance on your sit bones.

Then lean back and stretch your legs out into Canoe. Scoop in your abs to lift back up to the starting position. Do 15 reps. Try to repeat for a total of 2 to 3 sets.

Try this move: