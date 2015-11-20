Move of the Week: Belly Blaster

We all strive for the holy grail of fitness: slim, sculpted abs. Make huge strides towards your trim-tummy goals with the belly blaster. Watch as Health‘s contributing fitness editor, Kristin McGee, demonstrates how to properly execute this move to tone your abs and obliques in a flash.

Here’s how to do it: Grab a weight, anywhere from 3 to 10 pounds. Lie down on your back. Bend your knees and lift them up to tabletop. Put your arms straight up to the ceiling. As you crunch your head and neck up, straighten one leg and twist towards the bent knee. Come back to center. Bring your knees to tabletop with arms up. Then repeat this move on the other side. Go for 8 reps of this move 3 times a week.

Trainer tip: Make sure you don’t drop your head at any point during this move, and remember to keep your core engaged at all times.

RELATED: 4 Top Moves for Your Hips and Abs