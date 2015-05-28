Move of the Week: Banded Triceps Extension + Rhomboid Pulse

Using a technique known as supersets (when you perform two exercises back to back with no rest in between), The Biggest Loser trainer Jennifer Widerstrom pairs the Banded Triceps Extension with the Rhomboid Pulse to help you target the smaller muscle groups in your shoulders and arms. More specifically, this killer combo will trim and tone your triceps, back and that stubborn excess pudge that hangs over your bra. All you need is a resistance band… and a strong will for when those muscles start to burn!

Here’s how to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a resistance band at shoulder level, palms down. Straighten arms out to sides until band is taut. Bend left arm to 90 degrees; pull it back out. Do 10-15 reps. Return to straight-arm position, and then pulse arms back 15 times. Shake arms out quickly, and then complete the move on the right side; follow with 15 back pulses.

Trainer tip: It’s critical to find the right resistance. Since this is a smaller muscles group, start with a red or yellow band, which is a lighter resistance, and go from there.