Move of the Week: Banded Triceps Extension

This exercise from Biggest Loser trainer Jen Widerstrom will get your arms and shoulders toned fast. She combines two moves back to back to help you torch even more calories.

You might use blue or black resistance bands for lower-body exercises, but since you'll be working a smaller muscle group, Widerstrom suggests starting with a red or yellow band (which are lighter resistance) and working up from there.

Here's how to do it: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a resistance band at shoulder level, palms down. Put your left hand in the handle and make a small loop to shorten the band; loop your right hand through the other handle and hold on to the end of the band.

Straighten your arms out to the sides until the band is taut. Bend your left arm to 90 degrees, then extend it back out. Do 10 to 15 reps. Return to the starting position with both arms straight and immediately pulse your arms back 15 times.

Then switch arms: Repeat the triceps extension on the right side and follow with 15 back pulses.

Try this move: