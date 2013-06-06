Move of the Week: Balancing Overhead Press

Switch up your normal shoulder press with this reinvented version: The balancing overhead press.

As you balance on one leg, your core becomes engaged and other muscles in the body are flexed to help steady your equilibrium. The movement of throwing the medicine ball from hand-to-hand works the shoulders, upper body, and back.

If you’re nervous about using a medicine ball, try a bean bag or tennis ball to get comfortable with tossing an object from hand to hand.

The fluid "throwing" movement works more shoulder muscles than doing a rigid, straight-forward shoulder press.

How to do it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a 6- to 8-lb medicine ball in left hand, arms out to sides. Bend right knee and lift leg so thigh is parallel to floor. Keeping knee raised, toss ball from left hand to right. Toss it back to left; that’s one rep. Do 15 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 3 sets.

