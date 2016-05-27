Move of the Week: Arabesque Lift & Balance

Talk about a triple threat—the arabesque lift & balance will help tone your legs, core, and butt. Not to mention, it's one of the best exercises for improving balance. While the move may seem tricky at first, follow Tracy Anderson's instructions and you'll be a pro in no time.

Here's how to do it: You can use a set of 1.5- to 2.5-lb ankle weights, or none at all. Start on all fours, with your hands beneath your shoulders; extend your left leg behind you, above your hip, and raise your left arm toward the ceiling. Hold this position as you rock forward onto your right knee, lifting your right foot and left leg at the same time. Repeat that movement and each time you rock forward, try to hold it a little longer.

Trainer tip: To help stabilize your body, remember to keep your core engaged.