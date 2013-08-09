Move of the Day: Tipping Split-Squat

This move comes from trainer and former New York City Ballet dancer Brynn Jinnett. It's based on her Transfigure class at The Sports Club/LA in New York City, and targets the legs. It is challenging, so if you want a less difficult move, check out the rest of the workout she shared with Health. You'll need a chair to complete this move.

How to do it: Begin in split-squat position, standing 3 to 4 feet from the front of your chair, but facing away from it. Put the top of your right foot on the seat while extending your arms forward, palms pressed together. Once you're in that position, lean your torso forward until it is parallel to the floor. Lift the right foot off of the chair so you’re balancing on your left foot (as seen in the photo above). Hold for 10 seconds, then return right foot to the chair and rise back up.

Continue for 6–8 reps, then switch sides and repeat to complete 1 set. Do 3 sets.

Try this move: Tipping Split-Squat

