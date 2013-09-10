Move of the Day: Teaser

This great ab exercise is part of our How to Get Slim All Over Superfast workout. Once you've lifted from position one into position two (see image), try to take your time and concentrate on lowering each vertebra, one at a time, onto the floor as you roll down. Your core (and much stronger back) will thank you!

How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle; feet lifted. Engage the abs as you inhale, and raise the arms up and back over the head (inset). Exhale and swing the arms forward; straighten the legs so your body forms a V-shape. If the move proves too difficult, place your hands on the floor for support. Roll down slowly, bending the knees and bringing the arms overhead.

Repeat for 15 reps. Then, if you're up for more, do 1 minute of jumping jacks.

Try this move: Teaser



