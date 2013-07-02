Move of the Day: Sumo Jumps

Photo: Joseph Montezinos

Have you heard of plyometrics? Roya Siroospour, creator of Explosive 30, a Crunch/Miami plyometrics class says it burns the maximum amount of calories in the shortest amount of time while toning the body from head to toe. Sounds great, right? This plyometrics move may seem simple, but don't judge it until you try it. We bet your mind (and body) will think differently after a set of 30 jumps.

How to do it: Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart and hands clasped with thumbs crossing. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat. Don't allow your knees go past your toes. Take off from the ground, jumping into the air as high as you can while raising your arms overhead. Land with feet flat in squatting position; repeat.

Do three sets of 30 seconds each with 30 seconds of rest in between each set.

Try this move: Sumo Jumps

