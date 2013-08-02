Move of the Day: Power Push-Up Plank

This move accomplishes much in little time, strengthening your arms, back, and abs. It's a great one to add to your regular workout routine, and since it requires no equipment (but a mat), you can do it just about anywhere.

How to do it: Stand with feet a little wider than shoulders-width apart (top left photo) ; squat down placing your hands on the floor in front of your feet. Jump or walk feet back into plank position (middle photo), keeping the body straight and engaging the abs; stay in this position for a count of 8. Then, do 2 push-ups on your toes if possible (bottom right photo) and then jump or walk the feet toward the hands. Return to a low-squat position on feet, and stand up.

Repeat entire move 4 more times.

Make it easier: To make this move easier, instead of doing the push-ups on your toes, you can come onto your knees for a modified push-up.

Try this move: Power Push-Up Plank

Read more: