Move of the Day: Hip Heist Push-Up

Looking for a fun and challenging move? You'll love this one from Jillian Michaels! You start out in push-up stance, but flip around to face the other direction, and then back again, working the arms, butt, and core as you go.

Do the move as many times as you can in 30 seconds, while maintaining good form. Then, feel free to try the rest of Jillian's strength training and cardio workout, which she designed specifically for Health.

How to do it: Get into the "up" part of a push-up. Your back should be straight, with your chest lowered and elbows bending. Stop when you reach a 90 degree angle. Next, (as seen in picture B) lift your right hand and left foot, rotating the upper body to the right while bringing the left knee across your body toward the right armpit. Pivot on your right foot and continue rotating the torso until you're face up (picture C). Keep your hands directly beneath the shoulders and feet hip-width, knees bent at 90 degrees. Lift your hips until the torso is in tabletop position. To return back to first part of the position, lift your left hand and right foot, rotating the upper body to the right, pivoting on the left foot until you are back in the "up" part of a push-up. Then, repeat in the opposite direction.

Try this move: Hip heist push-up

