Move of the Day: Flying Crescent Lunges

No gym membership? No problem. This amped-up lunge will work your legs and core. Plus, you can do it anywhere with no equipment needed. (Bonus points if you can maintain a smile while doing it.)

Rebecca Toback
August 16, 2013

How to do it: Take a step backward with the left foot and drop into lunge stance. Keep the knee over the ankle, and reach your arms up (as shown). Push off with both feet and jump into the air. Land back into a  lunge with the right foot back; that’s 1 rep.

Repeat for 25 reps.

Make it easier: If jumping proves too difficult, try taking a step or skip instead.

