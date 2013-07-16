Move of the Day: Dog Split

Looking for a yoga pose that will really whip you into shape? Dog split improves metabolism while also strengthening your core. All you need is a yoga mat to get started!

How to do it: Start out on your hands and knees. Exhale, while lifting your knees so that you come up on your hands as you would in down dog. Push the hips up and keep your arms and legs straight. Keep your arms on the ground and inhale while lifting the left foot up and off the ground. Hold the pose with your left leg as straight and high in the air as possible. Then, repeat with the opposite leg.

Tip: If it's too hard to keep your leg straight, it's okay to leave it bent. With continued practice, you can work to keep it straight.

