Move of the Day: Curtsy Lunge and Press Back

Did you know your body burns more calories when it's working more muscles at a time? This move targets the legs, hips, thighs, and core, while also working to improve posture. So feel the burn from this move while you reap its benefits!

How to do it: Standing with feet hip-width apart, place a 5 to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand with arms at your sides, palms facing the body. Step the right foot diagonally behind the left while bending the knees to squat down. Keep the hips facing front so your body doesn't move to the side and engage the abs. Hinge the body forward, pressing the hands back and up, rotating the palms toward the ceiling and opening the shoulders. Return to starting position and repeat on the opposite side. That's one rep.

Do 2-3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Try this move: Curtsy Lunge and Press Back

