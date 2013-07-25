Move of the Day: Close Grip Push-Up

Who doesn't love walking? It's a low-impact exercise that can help you lose weight and boost your mood.

This move is part of our Tone up in Town workout, which is mostly walking combined with some strength-training moves. To do this alternative push up, you'll need a chair or you can use a park bench if you're outside. This move works your arms and core; get ready to feel the burn!

How to do it: Get into push-up position leaning against a chair (or bench). Keep your arms straight, and your hands close together on the back of the chair. Tighten the abs and bend the elbows to lower down toward the chair; push back up.

Do 10 reps.

Try this move: Close Grip Push-Up

Read more: