Move of the Day: Bicycle Abs

Dale Berman

Crunches get boring, but this bicycle move amps up your typical ab workout and targets the obliques, the muscles on the sides of your abdomen. Add this move to your typical core workout, or try it on its own.

Rebecca Toback
August 20, 2013

Crunches get boring, but this bicycle move amps up your typical ab workout and targets the obliques, the muscles on the sides of your abdomen. Add this move to your typical core workout, or try it on its own.

How to do it: Lie flat on your back with hands behind the head, legs and feet lifted, and knees bent to a 90-degree angle. Lift the head and shoulders slightly off your mat. Twist the torso so your left shoulder moves toward the right knee. At the same time, extend and lower the left leg.

Alternate sides for a total of 10 reps on each side.

Try this move: Bicycle abs

 
Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up