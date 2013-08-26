Move of the Day: Back Kick

Are you ready to kick some butt? This exercise works the butt and legs and is one of our favorite boxing moves for strength and toning. It's part of our Mix-and-Match Boxing Moves workout from Crunch NYC instructor Christy Nacinovich.

How to do it: Begin standing with feet hip-width apart, knees bent slightly, and fists up. Raise the left foot, bend the knee and lift the thigh parallel to the floor. Glance over the left shoulder, before leaning forward and kicking the left leg straight back. Return to starting position. That's one rep.

Do 10 reps before switching sides to repeat for an additional 10 reps.

Try this move: Back Kick

