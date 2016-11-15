10 Quotes That Perfectly Capture Why You Love to Run

You know those days when you could use a little extra boost of motivation to lace up your sneakers and head outside? These quotes are for those times. They are the words of runners who’ve managed to articulate that elusive feeling of being deep in the zone, and the power that comes from pushing your limits. Essentially, their quotes sum up why you go running even when it’s rainy, or you’re tired, or you don’t have time—and why you’re always glad that you did.

—Katie Mackey, professional mid-distance runner with the Brooks Beasts Track Club

—Kathrine Switzer, first woman to enter the Boston Marathon in 1967, and winner of the 1974 New York City marathon

RELATED: Why I Run

—Gail W. Kislevitz, author of Get Muddy, First Triathlons, and First Marathons

—Paula Radcliffe, the women's world record holder in the marathon

RELATED: This Video Shows What Happens to Your Body During a Marathon

—Haruki Murakami, Japanese writer and bestselling novelist

—Florence Griffith Joyner, three-time gold medalist at the 1988 Summer Olympics

RELATED: 15 Running Tips You Need to Know

—John Bingham, author of The Courage to Start: A Guide to Running for Your Life and No Need For Speed: A Beginner's Guide to the Joy of Running.

—Amby Burfoot, writer at large for Runner's World, and winner of the 1968 Boston Marathon

RELATED: 6 Mental Tricks to Get You Through the Last Mile of a Run

—Jacqueline Hansen, winner of the 1973 Boston Marathon and former world record holder

—Lauren Fleshman, former top collegiate distance runner and two-time USA Track and Field champion in the 5K