Mix-and-Match Boot-Camp Workout

Mix things up and score a beautiful body to boot with these moves from Fred DeVito and Elisabeth Halfpapp, based on their new Exhale: Core Fusion Boot Camp DVD. Choose a move from each catergory (upper body, lower body, core); then put them together for a terrific all-over-toning routine. Do 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) of each move.
Upper body: Single-arm row with lunge
Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in left hand, step left foot
back, and bend right knee to come into a high lunge, with knee over ankle. Place right hand on right thigh, and extend left arm straight down. Bend left elbow, drawing it back so dumbbell comes alongside chest, then straighten arm to return dumbbell back toward floor. Do all reps on one side, then switch sides and repeat.
Upper body: Ball push-ups
Get into "up" part of push-up, with hands a bit wider than shoulders and feet a bit wider than hands. Rest left hand on sturdy ball, with elbows above wrists. (Drop knees to floor, if needed.) Engage abs, and bend elbows to lower chest toward floor; press into floor and ball to raise back up. Do all reps on one side, then switch sides and repeat.
Lower body: Alternate-leg extensions
Holding a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell between both hands, stand with feet wider than hip-width apart and turned out to 45 degrees. Bend knees; push butt back and squat (keep knees over ankles), bringing dumbbell to floor between feet. Push into both feet and rise back up, extending left leg back and arms overhead to the right. Return to center squat, touching dumbbell to floor; repeat on opposite side to complete 1 rep.
Lower body: Single-leg squats
Hold a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell between both hands, arms extended forward at shoulder height; stand with feet hip-width apart. Raise your right leg directly
in front of your right hip, keeping leg straight. Bend your left knee as deeply as you can, then straighten it again. Do all reps on one side, then switch sides and repeat.
Core: Ab roller
Lie on your back, with knees bent and toes on a sturdy ball (like a basketball). Tuck tailbone and pull abs in; keeping your lower back on the floor, lift shoulder blades off the floor and reach arms forward. Keep them lifted as you roll the ball forward until legs are straight; bend knees to roll the ball back in. (To make it easier, hold onto your outer thighs instead of reaching arms forward.)
Core: Curl with dumbells
Recline with upper-body weight on elbows, knees bent, feet hip-width apart, and a 2- to 3-pound dumbbell in each hand. Tuck tailbone and pull abs in. With lower back on floor, lift shoulder blades off floor; reach arms forward. Bend elbows to touch dumbbells together; twist to the left. Twist back to center, crunch up to lift shoulders a little higher, lower to previous position with shoulders slightly raised, and twist to left. Return to center; that’s 1 rep.
