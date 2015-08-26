Misty Copeland's New Under Armour Ad Will Hypnotize You

Under Armour's latest video ad is a mesmerizing reminder that "you are the sum of all your training."

The latest spot from the activewear brand features NBA MVP Stephen Curry, who helped bring home an NBA championship for the Golden State Warriors; Misty Copeland, the first black principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre; and golfer Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters and the U.S. Open.

It opens with a shot of each athlete, and unfolds to reveal that they are accompanied by thousands of replicas of themselves all working in unison to perfect their skill. The ad finishes with the athletes’ clones coming together as one.

RELATED: The Badass Ballerina Video That Will Seriously Motivate You

In a statement to Adweek, the brand explained that they hope to inspire individuals to pursue greatness, “"Under Armour provides the footwear, apparel and equipment the athlete needs to push through a tough workout. But we also want to give them that extra inspiration to improve every day, to keep building their inner army, and to stay focused on success even when the going gets tough."

The campaign is also scheduled to release a series of short films this fall, one of which will feature beleaguered New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

RELATED: 10 Inspiring Quotes From The U.S. Women’s National Team