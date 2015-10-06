Misty Copeland's Latest Performance Will Leave You Speechless

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert swapped comedy for class last night when your favorite ballerina performed with Yo-Yo Ma.
What can we say, we will never get tired of watching Misty Copeland.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert swapped comedy for class last night when the history-making ballerina and world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma stopped by. The duo teamed up for a performance of “Courante” from Bach’s Cell Suite No. 2.
Dancing across the stage in a bright red leotard, Copeland once again reminds us of her power, bringing to mind something she told us last time we caught up with her: "I think it’s about time that ballet is recognized within the world. It is not just a niche art form. It is athletic, it is an art and we are athletes and actors; we are all of these things."
A documentary about Copeland's life called A Ballerina's Tale comes out next Wednesday, Oct. 14th.
