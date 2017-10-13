3 Things You’ll Love From Misty Copeland’s New Line of Workout Clothes

Ballerina extraordinaire (and our ultimate girl crush) Misty Copeland has teamed up with Under Armour to bring you her second foray in the world of fashion with her capsule collection, Misty Inspired-By. We were lucky enough to preview the goods, and we can definitely say that every single piece is ah-mazing. Here’s a look at three items from the collection we are seriously coveting right now.

JUSTIN T SHOCKLEY Under Armour

To buy: Misty Cross Back Body Suit ($80; underarmour.com)

Whether you want to rock it at barre class or a night out (no judgment), this piece should be a wardrobe staple. Either way, the most important feature of this dance-inspired top is it's rearview. Showing off your super toned back and shoulders—check!

JUSTIN T SHOCKLEY Under Armour

To buy: Misty Metallic Jogger ($120; underarmour.com)

Joggers are still super hot—and so are metallics; combining the two is pretty much a genius move by the American Ballet Theater principal dancer, whose latest masterpiece, Ballerina Body recently hit shelves. Plus, this shimmery champagne is a neutral hue as well as universally flattering, so you’ll get plenty of wear out of them.

Underarmour.com

To buy: UA Metallic Anorak ($170; underarmour.com)

For even more metallic, reach for this eye-catching anorak. The relaxed fit is perfect for throwing on over leggings as you head to a workout, and the soft jersey material is sweat-wicking and boasts anti-odor technology.