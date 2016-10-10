4 Energizing Snacks to Fuel a Long Run

What's your flavor? Whether you prefer running goo, bars, or chews, find your favorite new power source to keep your energy up during long runs.
If you're training for a race, you know how important it is to be well-fueled before and after those long runs. But it can be hard to find just the right type of fuel (be it goos, chews, or bars) to keep you chugging along while you're hitting the pavement. We've narrowed down four great options for different preferences—from sweet syrup to a savory snack—that will keep your energy high during your workout.
1
UnTapped All Natural Athletic Fuel
Each pouch of pure Vermont maple syrup is loaded with 26 grams of carbs for a sweet burst of energy, plus more than 50 antioxidants.
2
Picky Bars Moroccan Your World
This bar offers long-lasting energy from dates, golden raisins, and almond and sunflower butters, while turmeric and ginger give it a satisfyingly sharp and tangy kick of flavor.
3
ProBar Bolt Organic Energy Chews
Pop a few of these fruity bites mid-run to get electrolytes and B vitamins for endurance; some flavors also boast caffeine from yerba maté to provide a little added jolt.
4
Glukos Energy Gel
Like its name implies, this goo (available in citrus and fruit punch flavors) is filled with glucose for an instant dose of oomph.