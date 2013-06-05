Love Yoga? Find a Wanderlust Festival Near You



Yoga is a language many people can speak. It's something that mentally and physically connects individuals, without anyone saying a word.

The Wanderlust in the City festival series is a chance to bring together yogi's of every experience level from around the country—and even world—for a day-long event to learn and partake in yoga.

All. Day. Long.

It's perfect for people who already love yoga or those just starting out who want to learn more. The Wanderlust yoga series has already traveled to San Francisco and Chicago, and will make its way to New York City this Sunday, June 9, and Los Angeles on June 30. The event includes three hour-long yoga classes taught by renowned yoga instructors, live music, vendors, and food.

And, Health's yoga expert, Kristin McGee, will kick-off the Wanderlust in the City event in New York City this weekend!

Wanderlust also offers a more intimate three-to-four-day festival series, held from February through the end of August in Hawaii, Chile, Vermont, Colorado, California, and Canada. The 72-hour event features daily yoga classes, live music, lectures, hikes, meditation, and local and organic food vendors, all set in a serene, relaxing location. They’re also family-friendly and offer Wanderkind kids’ programs during the day.

If you missed any events or can't make future ones, Wanderlust isn’t the only free yoga event of the summer. Many local parks and venues offer free summer “yoga in the park” series. It just takes a little researching!

