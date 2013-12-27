Loosen Up! Arm Stretches for Tight Shoulders

To prevent or alleviate tight shoulders, try these three key stretches, courtesy of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Passive stretch

Stand in a doorway, facing the frame, and bend left arm 90 degrees to touch the frame. Rotate torso to right without moving legs. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on other side.

Crossover arm stretch

Gently pull right arm across chest, just below chin, as far as possible without causing pain. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on other side.

Forward Flex

Lie on back with legs straight. Use left arm to lift right arm overhead until you feel a gentle stretch. Hold for 15 seconds and slowly lower to start position. Relax and repeat on other side.