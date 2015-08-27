Lindsey Vonn on Girls Vacation: 'Friends Don't Let Friends Miss Ab Day'

Today was a good day #sunset #nofilter A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Aug 21, 2015 at 10:27pm PDT

Lindsey Vonn is giving us major vacation envy—not to mention workout motivation.

The U.S. Ski Team sensation has taken to Instagram in recent days to give a glimpse of her bikini-clad workouts while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just two weeks after fracturing her ankle in a crash during training in New Zealand.

"So I had planned to go on vacation with my girlfriends and I almost canceled it because I hurt my ankle....but then I decided that spending time with my friends and being injured was better than being alone and injured," Vonn, 30 wrote beside a snapshot of herself toughing through a TRX session, sporting a strappy purple two-piece and her ankle brace. "But just because I'm on vacation doesn't mean I'm not working hard."

From upper body to a quick core blast, the alpine racer then shared a picture of herself working her obliques with the help of a gal pal. "Friends don't let friends miss ab day," she captioned the photo.

Next up, the gold medalist took her sweat session to the high seas. Vonn shared a shot of a perfect paddle-board plank, alongside the caption, "This boot can't slow me down!"

The athlete has been vocal about working toward the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. In May, she was named the first International Games Ambassador for the Winter Olympics to help promote her sport. (She has had two right-knee ACL surgeries in the last two years and did not compete in the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia.)

"I solidified to myself and to everyone that I’m back," Vonn told NBC in March. "I’m not going anywhere."

