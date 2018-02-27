The 7 Best Workout Leggings With Pockets

There’s nothing worse than working out with nowhere to put your phone, keys, or credit card. Here are the best leggings with pockets to hold your things. (Finally, you can carry everything you need to your workouts!)
If you're someone who spends most of your days in leggings, there's probably one thing you miss: pockets. Just think how much better your go-to pair would be with storage space for money, keys, a snack bar, or your phone. Luckily, the retailers below know your pain. We've rounded up the best leggings that offer comfort, style, and functional pockets to store all your on-the-go needs.
1
Athleta Relay Tight 2.0
These aren't your basic black leggings. They boast a rear pocket (with a zipper!), large side pockets, mesh panels for ventilation, and reflective details to stay safe at night. What more could you ask for?
2
Aerie Play Hi-Rise Pocket Legging
High-rise leggings in extra-soft fabric will keep you covered and comfortable, no matter which workout you choose. This pair from Aerie can take you from the gym to brunch in style.
3
Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Leggings
Aside from the high waist and bold, eye-catching pattern, these leggings are perfect for your most intense workouts since they wick away moisture and dry fast.
4
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Printed Color Block Leggings
Mesh panels make these stretchy leggings even more breathable. Plus, the small zippered pocket on the hip is great for keeping keys secure while you're working out.
5
SHAPE Activewear Pacesetter Color Block Leggings
The color-block design and performance suede elements add a touch of style to your fitness gear. They're breathable and sweat-wicking for harder gym sessions, with a zipper on the back of the waist for tucking away your essentials.
6
Athleta Excursion Tights
Whether you're into gym-selfies or documenting your morning jog, these subtle, phone-sized side pockets have you covered. Plus, the looped drawstring will never get lost in the waistband.
7
GapFit gFast High Rise 7/8 Leggings in Sculpt Revolution
These form-fitting leggings are as flattering as they are sporty, with the added utility of pockets on the hip and back.