Kristin McGee: The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up

In my last video blog for News & Views, I showed you how to get strong sleek triceps with a strength training move. If you don't have any weights at home or are travelling, here's a great move you can do using just your own body weight. The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up is super effective for toning the back of the arm and it also slims the sides and waist at the same time.

Kristin McGee
October 23, 2012

In my last video blog for News & Views, I showed you how to get strong sleek triceps with a strength training move.

If you don't have any weights at home or are travelling, here's a great move you can do using just your own body weight. The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up is super effective for toning the back of the arm and it also slims the sides and waist at the same time.

Since you are isolating one arm at a time, you'll bring some balance back in to your physique. If one side is much weaker than the other, add a few more reps with that arm. You won't need to do many of these to feel it working! Try 2 to 3 sets of 8-10 on each side and you'll be rocking that sexy strapless cocktail dress this holiday season!

For more tips, check out my website, kristinmcgee.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up