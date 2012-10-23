Kristin McGee: The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up

In my last video blog for News & Views, I showed you how to get strong sleek triceps with a strength training move.

If you don't have any weights at home or are travelling, here's a great move you can do using just your own body weight. The Sexy Side Arm Push-Up is super effective for toning the back of the arm and it also slims the sides and waist at the same time.

Since you are isolating one arm at a time, you'll bring some balance back in to your physique. If one side is much weaker than the other, add a few more reps with that arm. You won't need to do many of these to feel it working! Try 2 to 3 sets of 8-10 on each side and you'll be rocking that sexy strapless cocktail dress this holiday season!

For more tips, check out my website, kristinmcgee.com.