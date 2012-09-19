Kristin McGee: How to Tone Your Abs, Hips, and Waist

Here's one of my all time favorite Pilates exercises, the Criss-Cross, for toning the abdominals, hips and waist. You may don your Fall sweaters soon; but that doesn't mean you want to lose your sexy abs. Do this move to keep your midsection toned and feel sexy all year long.

Kristin McGee
September 19, 2012

I had a blast at Wanderlust Fest NYC two weekends ago. Now, I'm gearing up to head out west to SF. I will emcee the Wanderlust event there; and demo more of my Strong, Sexy, Svelte moves from my new DVD, "S3" in the Health Pavilion.

