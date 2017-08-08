This Is the Vibrating Foam Roller Khloé Kardashian Swears By

Khloé Kardashian always keeps her social media followers up-to-date on her latest fitness obsessions, whether she's posting her daily workout routine on Instagram or sharing her gym bag essentials on her official app. Yesterday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, took to Snapchat to reveal her current must-have piece of workout equipment: an upgraded version of the classic foam roller.

In a series of snaps, Kardashian raved about her HyperIce Vyper 3 Speed Vibrating Foam Roller ($179, amazon.com), saying she uses it after many different workouts. And if the name doesn't make it clear, yes—this foam roller vibrates.

At first glance, you might not even realize that the HyperIce Vyper is a foam roller; the sides feature buttons and lights that make it look more like a boom box than workout tool. But with three different vibration speeds, it claims to combine the practice of foam rolling with vibrating technology to relieve muscle pain and stiffness.

Kardashian isn't the only HyperIce Vyper fan. The product has over 150 customer reviews on Amazon, and 70% of reviewers gave it a 5-star rating. Many of those reviews echo the reality star's claim that the vibrating tool comes in handy after many different workout routines, from running to HIIT to yoga.

"This thing was sent by the workout angels," says Amazon user Mark Aardvark.

Experts agree that foam rolling can deliver some real benefits. "There's ample evidence that this kind of massage helps boost tissue repair, increase mobility, and decrease soreness," Kari Brown Budde, DPT, a sports physical therapist in Columbus, Ohio, told Health in a previous interview.

But if you're not willing to invest nearly $180 in the vibrating version, the good news is that even more basic foam rollers can help soothe knots and relieve post-workout muscle pain. We like the RumbleRoller ($80; amazon.com) and the super-portable SKLZ Hydro-Roller ($38; amazon.com). Try foam rolling everywhere from your shins to your glutes to your IT band for full-body pain relief.