Kayla Itsines Dishes on Her Fave Foods and More

Kayla Itsines has taken the fitness world by storm by amassing a whopping 5 million followers on Instagram, for her Bikini Body Guides, and her app, Sweat with Kayla. And amid all that, she still found time to stop by Health to talk about it all with editor Jacqueline Andriakos. Watch the video to learn what a normal day is like for the social media star, what meal her grandma always makes for her, and what she loves best about the BBG Community.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Jacqueline: Hi everybody I’m Jacqueline with Health.com and we have an amazing guest today, this is Kayla Itsines and she’s here from Australia. We’re going to ask her some questions. What’s a day in the life of Kayla like?

Kayla: So I get up, I eat breakfast, eggs and toast, and orange juice or a coffee. I train some clients. From there I have lunch, maybe have pasta for lunch or some curry. Maybe train—the 28 minutes I do three times a week, and I make sure I follow my app as well. For dinner, I love going to my grandma’s house and having stuffed vegetables or marinara.

J: Walk me through how your guides work.

K: So it is 28 minutes and I just put four exercises into a circuit, making you do a 7-minute circuit. So you do a 7-minute circuit once, twice, and you repeat it again, it makes 28 minutes. It’s easy but it’s challenging at the same time and women love it.

J: What’s it like when you meet people that are in this BBG community?

K: They are women who want you to do well, and I think that’s really rare. I love this community so much, they’re just really empowering.