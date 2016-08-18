7 Inspiring Katie Ledecky Quotes From the 2016 Olympics

Getty Images
The Olympic swimmer on setting "unreasonable" goals, beating her personal best, and prioritizing fun.
Swimmer Katie Ledecky famously credits her success to hard work and perseverance; but the 19-year-old athlete's upbeat, carefree attitude also reminds us not to take life too seriously. As a five-time Olympic gold medalist, nine-time world champion, and the current world-record holder for the women’s 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle, Ledecky has clearly found a winning balance. Here are just a few of the times she inspired us during this summer's Games in Rio.
On aiming high
On her teammate Michael Phelps
On prioritizing fun
On beating her personal best
