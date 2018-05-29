3 Ab Workouts That Substitute a Pillow for Equipment

Katie Austin is here to help us feel stronger and healthier this summer. Over the next 12 weeks, the fitness influencer will guide us through 12 new workouts you can add to your routine. The best part? You can perform these moves wherever and whenever you want. With some creative workout gear (think a dish towel, or cans of soup!) working out doesn’t have to be a hassle or require a trip to a gym.

In this 60-second video, Austin shows how to do three ab exercises using one household item: a pillow. Once you’ve grabbed yours from the bed, it’s time to turn up the burn. Try these moves for 20 seconds each (or longer!) whether you’re at home or in a hotel room, and you’re bound to feel more energized than you did before.

Sit-Up and Heel Tap

Place a pillow or cushion between your thighs and lay down on the ground with your knees bent. Sit up and lift your heels off the ground, tapping your ankles with your fingers. Repeat this movement for 20 seconds.

Cushioned Reverse Crunch

Place the cushion underneath you to support your lower back and lift your legs straight up. Once your legs reach 90 degrees, lift your hips off the floor. Repeat this movement for 20 seconds.

V-Ups and Lift

Start with your back and feet lifted 6 inches off the floor, holding the cushion between your hands. Lift the cushion over your head as you bring your knees into a tuck position; then bring the cushion down as you extend your legs to the start position. Repeat this movement for 20 seconds.