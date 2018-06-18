Work Your Entire Body in 60 Seconds With This Cardio Kickboxing Workout From Katie Austin

Want to exercise like Rocky, but without a long list of equipment and spending all day in the gym? Look no further than this workout video from fitness influencer Katie Austin. It’s a fast-paced, easy-to-follow cardio kickboxing routine that will get you sweating in just 60 seconds. The three moves require nothing more than your body weight, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing wraps or gloves. And with squats, punches and kicks, you’ll work your muscles from head to toe.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Austin's 6 Exercises to Get Fit in No Time

Let Austin guide you through the 1-minute routine in the video above, or keep scrolling for descriptions of the three exercises below, so you add them to your next workout.

Jump Lunge Punch

Jump into a forward lunge, with your right leg in front, left leg in back. Throw a jab with your right arm, and a cross with your left. Hop to bring your feet together. Jump back into a lunge, this time with your left leg in front. Jab with your left, and cross with your right. Hop your feet together. Repeat.

Squat Dodge Sidekick

Squat and slip to your right, then do a side kick with your right leg. Come back to squat position, slip left, and do a side kick with your left leg.

Broad Jump Punch

Stand at one end of your mat and jump with both feet to the other end, landing in a squat. Jab right, cross left. Hop to rotate your body left 180 degrees; land in a squat. Jump across the mat again and repeat the jab-cross. Repeat for 20 seconds. Then repeat the move but rotate right after each jump, and jab left, cross right.

Ready to rumble? With these three exercises, your workout will be a knockout.