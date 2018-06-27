You Can Do Katie Austin's Booty-Tightening Workout in Just 60 Seconds

Got a minute? That’s all you need to squeeze in a quick booty-blasting workout with Katie Austin! In the video above she shows us three moves guaranteed to set your glutes on fire. Follow along with her, or keep scrolling for explanations of the exercises below. All you need is a step to work those rear muscles, and sculpt your best butt ever.

Back to Front Lunge

Step up with your left leg and raise your right knee until your thigh is parallel with the floor. Step down with your right foot and step your left foot back into a reverse lunge. Repeat for 10 seconds; then switch legs.

Step-Ups

Step onto the platform with your left foot and raise your right knee until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Step down and switch legs. Continue to alternate legs without stopping for 20 seconds.

Lateral Step-Ups

Stand parallel to the step, so the outside of your left leg is next to the step, and your hands are on either side of your head, elbows bent. Step your left foot up and bring your right knee across your body as you twist and lower your left elbow toward your knee. Repeat that move for 10 seconds; switch legs.

Fired up to kick some butt now? Get moving and you’ll be sweating in no time.