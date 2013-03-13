Jillian Michaels: How She Finds Inspiration



Jim Wright

Inspiration can come from just about anything, anyone, and anywhere. From your friend who just ran her first 5K, to your sister who lost 30 pounds, to that clever fitness quote on Pinterest.

For The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels, inspiration comes from more than just a famous face or celebrity.

âIt's not people that are famous, it's everyday people that are overcoming obstacles, overcoming struggle against all odds,â she says. âItâs your average American that's just out there fighting the good fight.â

In this video, our March issue cover model and author of Slim for Life shares her passion about what truly inspires her as a trainer and individual.

Weâd love to know: What inspires you?

