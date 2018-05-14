How to Be Healthy, According to Jillian Michaels’ 5-Year-Old Son

Having celebrity trainer as your mom means you must be healthy, right? It would appear the answer is yes, no matter how young you are. Need proof? Watch what happened when we invited Jillian Michaels and her five-year-old son Phoenix to our video studios. We couldn’t help but ask the adorable duo about the little one’s favorite wellness habits—and their answers were even more impressive than we anticipated.

Here’s what we learned: Phoenix says his favorite exercise are mountain climbers, but Michaels begs to differ. “That’s not the truth!” she says in the video above. “I would say break dancing. Parkour. And handstands. And cartwheels. Pencil squats. Ninja jumps. Climbing, on everything. A lot of jump training.” Michaels also added that she builds ninja courses out of the furniture in her home for her son. So we think it’s safe to say Phoenix is an active (and well rounded!) little dude.

As for how the rest of us can stay healthy, Phoenix says it’s key to eat your vegetables and exercise. Well played.

Of course just like any other kid (and, let’s be real, adult), Phoenix has a soft spot for sugar. The secret non-healthy food he says he loves most? Cotton candy. “Nooo!” screeches Michaels, who then prompts her son to explain why the carnival snack isn’t good for him.

“Because it has a lot of sugar,” Phoenix astutely responds. “And food coloring.” Wow. Kudos to Michaels for teaching her little man to choose natural, whole foods over processed, artificial ones. Like mother, like son!