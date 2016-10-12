Work your Upper Back, Core & Thighs with Jillian Michaels

This exercise provides a total body workout that will whip you into shape when you’re ready to get back to your fitness routine after baby. In this video, Jillian Michaels demonstrates a Reverse Fly in Crescent Pose.

To start, stand with feet hip-width apart, a 3- to 5-pound weight in each hand. Step one leg back, keeping that heel lifted. Bend the front knee to 90 degrees and hinge forward from hips, bringing chest toward front knee. In this lunge, lift arms to shoulder height. Lower arms back down. Do this for 15 seconds and then repeat, switching sides.

Be safe! Wait at least six weeks postpartum to do any type of strength training – and at least three months if you had diastasis recti or a C-section – and be sure to get your doctor’s approval before you begin.