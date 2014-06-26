Jillian Michaels Is Leaving 'The Biggest Loser'

Don't expect to see Jillian Michaels on The Biggest Loser come fall. NBC and the show's production company have announced that the famous trainer will not be returning for the 16th season in September.

This isn't the first time Michaels — known for her tough workouts and weight loss tricks — has left the series. She took her first break in 2006, and then again in 2011.

Rumors about her possible departure started swirling in April when a source told People that Michaels was "deeply concerned about the direction the show has been taking....She is turned off by the mean-spirited story lines and poor care of the contestants." (Watch this video to learn more.)

These statements followed the controversial season finale in which contestant Rachel Frederickson revealed a 155-pound weight loss and shockingly thin frame. Michaels and fellow trainer Bob Harper were visibly shocked that Frederickson had lost 60% of her body weight, dropping form 260 pounds down to just 105. Since then, Frederickson has gained 20 pounds back and told Us Weekly that she thinks she’s now at her perfect weight.

The People source also claimed that the finale was another reason Michaels wanted to leave the show, saying she "wants to distance herself from the Biggest Loser brand, especially considering what happened with Rachel, her feeling is that there isn't proper attention paid to the contestants' health or wellness."

Her replacement has not yet been announced.