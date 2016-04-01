Get the Look: Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Workout Style

Jennifer Lopez looks as hot in the gym as she does on the red carpet.
It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez has a rock hard, super-impressive bod. Equally as impressive? Her workout wardrobe. Whether she's rocking a t-shirt and leggings or an oblique-baring crop top, theÂ actress-singer always manages to put together sleek looks that have our inner fit girls swooning.Â Since we can't raid her closet, we did the next best thing and rounded up some stylish and practical workout wearÂ that we betÂ the toned star would approve of. (J.Lo abs not includedâsorry.)
We love the Shades of Blue star's bright, but simple, outfit. Plus, black withÂ a pop of color will never go out of style at the gym.Â Throw your hair up in a messy ponytail and you're set to go.
Sweaty Betty Yama Padded Yoga Bra ($65; sweatybetty.com)
Nike Pro Classic Padded Sports Bra ($40; bloomingdales.com)
Forever 21 Low Impact Mesh Sports Bra ($10; forever21.com)
Splits59 Ankle Leggings ($98; nordstrom.com)Â
Monreal London Cropped Booster Leggings ($250; shopbop.com)
It's hard to appreciate her playful workout ensembleÂ when we're distracted by thoseÂ medicine ball torso twistsÂ with David Kirsch. (We can bet she was sore the next day.)Â If you look closely, Â you can see that beneath her cute graphic tee she's wearing aÂ sports bra that matchesÂ her black-and-white bottomsâand her sneakers. Don't forget her signatureÂ top knot.
I Love Me White James V- Neck Tee ($72; peaceloveworld.com)
Lucy 'Make Fit Happen' Graphic Tee ($35; lucy.com)
Zella 'Sun Chaser' Tee ($38; nordstrom.com)
Nike Pro Indy Padded Sports Bra ($45; macys.com) **IN BLACK AND WHITE
Heroine Sport V Bra ($110; revolveclothing.com)
Beyond Yoga Quilted Sports Bra ($77; nordstrom.com)
Adidas by Stella McCartney Performance 7/8 TightÂ ($80; bandier.com)
Vimmia Arc Pant ($124; bandier.com)
Lorna Jane Quickstep F/L tight ($100; lornajane.com)Â
Athletic Propulsion Lab 'Ascend' Sneakers ($185; net-a-porter.com)
Under ArmourÂ UA SpeedForm Fortis ($110; underarmour.com)
The singer looks out of this world in herÂ galactic leggings, not to mention thoseÂ sky-high wedge sneakers. Even if you're not shaking it across the stage like Lopez, you can rock this hip hop-inspired look at a barreÂ class, yoga, even on a run. Don't worryâwe found a funky shoeÂ that will keep you a little bit closer to Earth.
Capezio Tribeca Crop Top ($27; capezio.com)
Danskin Nylon Mock Turtleneck Top ($14; danskin.com)
Brooks Dash 1/2 ZipÂ ($75; zappos.com)
Zara Terez Crushed Makeup Performance Capris ($78; shopbop.com)
Onzie Celeste Long Legging ($65; zappos.com)Â
Reebok Zpump Fusion 2.0 Running Shoe ($100; nordstrom.com)
