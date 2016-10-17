The Full-Body Workout That Keeps J.Lo in Amazing Shape

Jennifer Lopez seems to get better with age. As her trainer, I come up with her workouts, but she deserves all the credit. Not only does she eat clean and score the right amount of z's, but despite jam-packed days, she shows up for her body. Does your schedule rival the superstar's? Then this routine is for you. It strengthens and tones you from head to toe, while giving a little extra love to the derrière (kicks galore!). Now, if only I could bottle Jennifer's swagger...

If you ever visit one of my studios, you'll find that I like the room nice and toasty. Doing workouts in a warn and humid environment makes your muscles more pliable (be careful not to push yourself too far), so these dynamic movements are easier to perform. That's good news, considering our goal is to lengthen our muscles.

Do 30 reps of each move in the series on one side, then repeat the sequence on the other. Wear ankle weights for these moves; start with 1 1/2 or 2 pounds and build up to 5 pounds (that's what J.Lo uses). Don't own a pair of ankle weights? Try the Ivation Premium High-Quality Ankle Weights Set ($19; amazon.com).

1. Flexed Knee Pull and Arabesque

Start on all fours; lower down to forearms and clasp hands. Pull left knee forward toward chest; flex foot (A). Keeping foot flexed, extend left leg back and up (B). Reverse motion to lower left leg back to "A." Knees should hover over the floor.

RELATED: Tracy Anderson's Best Moves for Killer Legs

2. Lunge Arabesque

Kneel with body upright. Step right foot out to the side, hands on hips, coming into a kneeling side lunch (A). Lower body forward to come down to forearms; clasp hands and extend right leg back and up (B). Lift torso as you lower right leg back to "A." Try not to hunch shoulders.

RELATED: The Best Exercises to Tone Your Butt and Back

3. Coupé Push-Up to Attitude

Lie facedown with elbows close to torso and hands under shoulders. Bend left leg, crossing left ankle over back of right knee (A). Pushing body up and back, come onto right knee as you lift left leg up (B). Reverse motion to lower back to "A." Push body back, forming a diagonal line form shoulders to hands.

RELATED: 5 Exercises to Work Off Your Waist

4. Lifting Side Kick

Sit on right hip with knees bent, left hand on left hip and left leg slightly in front of right with foot on the floor. Lower down to right forearm (A). Lift hips until you're balancing on right shin; kick left leg up (B). Lower back to "A."

RELATED: The Full-Body Fat Blast Workout

5. Shoulder Balance with Leg Pull

Start on all fours. Thread right arm under chest as you lower down until head and right shoulder are resting on the floor, keeping left hand down for support. Shift hips slightly forward. Extend left leg out to the side, toes on the floor (A). Holding the upper-body position, lift left leg up; point foot (B). Reverse motion back to "A."

Tracy's wearing: Alala Essential Seamless Bra ($45; alalastyle.com); Nike Power Epic Lux Women's Printed Running Tights ($120; nike.com); Nike Air Max 1 Jacquard Sneakers ($145; barneys.com).

Pin this entire workout: