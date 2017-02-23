Jen Widerstrom’s Medicine Ball Workout Will Get You Toned from Head to Toe

Bored with dumbbells and bodyweight exercises? Add a medicine ball to the mix. This addition isn’t just a fun way to shake up your workouts; it’s also a powerful tool for improving core stability, coordination, and total-body strength. In fact, Jen Widerstrom, fitness trainer on The Biggest Loser and author of Diet Right for Your Personality Type, uses them in her own workouts all the time. In this video, Widerstrom takes you through a total-body medicine ball circuit designed to fast-track your fitness success.

Women who are new to exercise should use a 4- to 6-pound ball, and men should use an 8-pound ball. If you’re more advanced, you can use up to a 10-pound ball. Widerstrom prefers Dynamax brand balls because at 14 inches wide, they’re the same width of the average person’s shoulders, helping you maintain upright posture.

Do each exercise for 30 seconds, and then rest 10 second rest before launching into the next exercise. Too easy? Bump your work up to 40 to 60 seconds. Watch the video for demonstrations of the exercises:

Alternating jump lunge with med-ball slam

Med ball heel taps

Squat + med ball toss + triceps extension

Squat thrust + med ball slam

Alternating dead bug with med ball