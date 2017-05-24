The Inspiring Reason Jen Widerstrom Shared This ‘Embarrassing’ Old Photo

Leave it to Jen Widerstrom to remind us that positivity is the only way forward. The Biggest Loser trainer posted an old photo of herself to Instagram yesterday to show her followers that we all start somewhere.

“THIS IS ME,” Widerstrom wrote in the caption to the snapshot that was taken years ago, when the fitness star was at a higher weight. “I’ve never posted this photo, embarrassed by what you may think of me today.”

This isn't the first time the trainer has shared an unflattering photo to make a point. Just last fall she provided visual proof that even fitness stars have stomach rolls (preach).

In her latest motivational post, Widerstrom goes on to encourage her 246,000 followers to embrace their past, even if it's painful. “We all have a story," she wrote. "We all have a place we started and don’t want to go back to.”

She admits her own insecurities occasionally get to her: “Sometimes I’m scared if I’ll be able to keep up my healthy lifestyle and revert back to where I was…then I slow myself down and remember that every day I get to make a choice on whether fear will control my life or not."

Widerstrom, who published her book Diet Right for Your Personality Type in February, cautions us not to let fear dictate our lives: “WE ALL get stuck, as you can see so do I, but what are you waiting for? Be bigger than your pain.”

And she wants you to do it now. “Tomorrow may be too late,” Widerstrom wrote. “I NEED YOU TO START TODAY.”