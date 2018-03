If you scroll through Instagram, Pinterest, or Facebook to get the daily dose of fitspiration that motivates you to hit the gym or yoga class, you’re not alone: Famous fitness influencers use inspiring mottos to stay motivated and moving in their own lives too.

And although Instagram’s biggest fitness stars dedicate much of their lives to building muscle and inspiring their viewers to break a sweat, some of their go-to mottos focus on mental health, self-acceptance, and self-care.