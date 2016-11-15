Katie Austin's 6 Exercises to Get Fit in No Time

When your schedule is overflowing, working out is often the first to fall to the wayside. But what if we told you there’s a trick for doubling up your workout in half the time? Good news: There totally is!

Watch this video featuring fitness expert Katie Austin as she teaches a quick routine made up of moves that strategically target two major muscle groups at once, like your legs and arms or abs and glutes! What’s even better is you can crank out this convenient sequence any time, anywhere—whether that’s your bedroom, office, or even outdoors (like we did here, by the Hudson!)

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Front lunge: Lunge forward, working the legs. Stick your arms out straight and twist toward the front leg. Be sure to tighten the tummy when you twist so you're also working your abdominals. Come back up, and then twist to the other side. Keep alternating for 30 seconds.

Side lunge with bicep curl: Lunge one leg to the side of your body. As you do this, stick your arms out in front, and then bring them up towards your body with a bicep curl. This is also great to do if you have 1.5 to 3 pound weights. Otherwise, just make sure you’re really squeezing your biceps. If you want to make it harder, you can lunge down and add momentum by kicking up your leg.

Curtsy lunge: Take your leg diagonally behind your body to come into a curtsy lunge. As you do this, pull your arms back to work your triceps. Then bring your leg back to center and curl your arms in. You can also do this with weights for an extra challenge. Continue to alternate between sides for 30 seconds. Repeat three times.

Dynamic plank: Get into a push-up position. Then go down to a forearm plank. Then pick yourself up, back into a push-up position. This move works both the arms and abs. If this is too challenging, you can also lower down to your knees. Just be sure you’re switching which hand you pick yourself up with. Keep doing this move for 30 seconds.

V up: If you need help balancing, put your arms right behind your back. Then stretch your feet out, keeping your legs straight, and cinch your belly in toward your back. Then do about 20 of these.

Cardio standing crunch: Jump so your right elbow touches your left knee, and continue jumping as you alternate sides. Be sure to tighten your abs as you do this. Repeat this cardio move for 30 seconds.