How to Do the Perfect Squat

The squat is one of the best moves to tone your glutes and trim your thighs, but it's important to use correct form to maximize results and prevent injuries.

Life by DailyBurn
July 02, 2014

Not only does the squat work your glutes and quads — some of the biggest muscles in the body —  it’s a full-body move that promotes both mobility and balance while building strength. But it’s important to make sure your form is correct throughout the entire movement in order to maximize results and prevent injury. Let DailyBurn trainer Anja Garcia take you through four simple steps to achieve the perfect squat. Just remember to keep breathing!

Watch the video: How to Do the Perfect Squat









Life by DailyBurn is dedicated to helping you live a healthier, happier and more active lifestyle. Whether your goal is to lose weight, gain strength or de-stress, a better you is well within reach. Get more health and fitness tips at Life by DailyBurn.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up