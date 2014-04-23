How to Do the Perfect Push-Up

The basic push-up isn’t quite as simple as dropping down and giving us 20. Learn how to nail the muscle-sculpting move.

Life by DailyBurn
April 23, 2014

Watch the video

The basic push-up isn’t quite as easy as dropping down and giving us 20. Is your butt too high or too low? And what about your elbows, knees, and toes? The complex bodyweight exercise takes proper form, concentration and a base level of strength. But not to worry—practice can make perfect. Follow along with DailyBurn trainer Anja Garcia for this quick and easy-to-follow tutorial on improving your push-up. And if you’re up for more short but efficient full-body workouts, check out these plyometric exercises from Anja or these bodyweight exercises from trainer Cody Storey.

