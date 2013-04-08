How to Create a Home Gym for $50 or Less

No time to get to the gym? No problem! You don't need a gym full of fancy equipment to get in shape. For $50 or less, you can get enough gear for a total body workout at home. The key is choosing pieces that are not only effective, but work multiple body parts at once, so you maximize your workout. Here are 3 pieces of equipment to add to your home gym!

Jump rope

Did you know jumping rope torches as many calories as running? That's right, you can burn 100 calories in 10 minutes of jumping rope! Now, that's what I call a cardio workout! And a good jump rope will likely cost you less than $10. Try this workout to jump off the weight!

Adjustable kettlebell

Using a kettlebell is guaranteed to give you a great workout from head to toe. The swing movement requires you to use your entire body-- core, too! An adjustable kettlebell provide you with a variety of weight options and saves space compared to buying a whole set. Try this quick kettlebell workout to get your heart rate up!

Stability ball

The instability of a stability ball forces you to work your core harder than you normally would on a more stable surface, so you're automatically getting a more effective workout. Pair the stability ball with dumbbells to increase the intensity of exercises, such as overhead presses or chest flies.

