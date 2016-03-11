5 Ways to Keep Your Workouts from Getting Boring

Feeling burned out? Use these tips to get psyched for your next sweat sesh.
Exercise burnout tends to sneakÂ up on you.Â For weeks on end, you're happily running through your go-to routine; and then suddenly you're so sick of it, you can't even muster theÂ energy to wiggle into a sports bra. But it doesn't have to be that way! There are plenty of tricks to help youÂ avoid a fitnessÂ slump. These are my favorite tips for spicing up a workoutÂ so it never, ever becomes boring.
AddÂ a few moves every sixÂ weeks
Mixing up your exercise regimenÂ canÂ help you build more muscle and burn more caloriesâand also give you something freshÂ to look forward to. ButÂ don't worry, this doesn't mean youÂ need to completely overhaul your beloved routine. Instead, choose a few new exercises to try, or changeÂ the number of reps you usually do. That type of simple switch is really all it takes.
Make an irresistibleÂ playlist
You probably have your favorite workout tunesÂ all cued up.Â But let's face it: No matter how much they rock, after a few weeks (or months) the same tunes over and over can get a little grating. Curating a new and awesome soundtrackÂ could be enough to pump youÂ up to work outÂ again. ChooseÂ some music youâre loving at the moment, and feel free to toss in someÂ old favorites too. It's nice toÂ have a few nostalgic moments mid-workout.
ModifyÂ your route
If youâre a gym-goer, using allÂ the same machines, in the same order, is a quick pathÂ to boredom. Do you usually start with the stair-climber? Go for the weights first instead. Or swap theÂ elliptical forÂ a bike. If youâre a runner, pick a new route in your neighborhood, or take your run to a nearby park.
InviteÂ a friend
Sometimes introducing someone to exercise,Â or showing herÂ your favorite way to break a sweat,Â can get you excited to move again. At the very least, spending time and catching up with your buddy will keep youÂ entertained.
Try something totally new
When youâre reallyÂ burned out, you may need to get creative. If youâve been thinking about tryingÂ Orangetheory, for example, or a hip new spin studio, this is the perfect time to give it a go. Many studios offer one free class, so pop around to a fewÂ and give eachÂ a try. Who knows, maybe you'll discover a passion for barre, or pole dancing!
Jennifer CohenÂ is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur and best-selling author of the new book,Â Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CWâsÂ Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestantsâ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBCâsÂ TodayÂ Show,Â Extra, The DoctorsÂ andÂ Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer onÂ Facebook,Â Twitter,Â G+Â and onÂ Pinterest.