How Do You Know When You're at Your Feel Great Weight?



By Tina Haupert

How do you know that you've found your Feel Great Weight?

The other day, I posed this question to my Twitter followers. Here are some of the responses I received:

@christieinge: I think you are at your happy weight when you don't have to mentally, emotionally or physically struggle to stay there.

@TrySeeAh: When your clothes fit and you FEEL good.

@SweetToothCourt: When you can eat the foods you enjoy without stressing about them and still feeling satisfied... not starving

@phillynerdgirl: When you realize even without losing the "last 5 lbs" you look pretty darn good.

@alysamarsiella: When my life is not consumed by maintaining an 'unhappy' weight.

@RayaPickett: I'll let you know when I get there. LOL!

Feel Great Weight. You've probably heard that term thrown around quite a bit on this blog. It sure sounds nice, doesn't it? But what the heck does it mean exactly?

Many of us would love to define our weight so simply but don't know what it physically or emotionally looks or feels like. I think many people assume that a healthy weight is a one-size-fits-all kind of deal, but in reality, a happy weight is different for everyone. It's not a specific number on the scale or size of clothing. It's a weight that your body naturally gravitates toward when you're living a healthy, balanced lifestyle. It's relatively easy to maintain and your body functions optimally.



Getty Images

For me, the most important factor in finding my FGW was not obsessing about the number on the scale. When I first starting losing weight, I thought that seeing a specific number on the scale would make me happy. Boy, was I wrong! I soon realized that it wasn't my happy weight if I was constantly thinking about it. That number on the scale made me feel anything but great. Instead of viewing my FGW as a particular number, I now view it as a feeling that encompasses many aspects of my life.

When I am at my FGW, I'm comfortable with how I feel on the inside and outside, and I treat my body as such. My FGW doesn't dictate my daily activities—I don't weigh myself, I don't curse my thighs, and I don't think twice about enjoying dessert. I consume foods that fuel my body and I don't overthink my meals or the number of calories I'm consuming. I enjoy a wholesome diet and eat without severe restrictions or overindulgences. I choose workouts that keep me energized and make me feel good. Living at my FGW means that I don't have to make myself crazy maintaining it. I'm able to experience life and enjoy all the fun things that come along with it.

There's no magic trick for finding your FGW, and it's different for everyone. I found my FGW by eating a wholesome, nutritious diet 80% of the time and fun, not-so-nutritious foods 20% of the time. I still enjoy eating healthy foods most of the time, but I don't feel like I have to turn down dessert or cocktails when they come my way. All I know is that stressing out about what I am eating and how much I am exercising means I'm not at my FGW. When I feel healthy, happy, and energized, I know my body is too.